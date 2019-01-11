  • CBS4On Air

By Shaun Boyd
Filed Under:Children's Hospital Of Colorado, Cigarettes, Clean Indoor Air Act, Dafna Michaelson Jenet, E-Cigarettes, Heather Hoch, Juul, Smoking, Susan Weiser, Vaping

DENVER (CBS4)– Finding a place to vape in Colorado could soon be as hard as finding a place to smoke. State lawmakers plan to amend the Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarettes.

xgr clean air vaping 6vo frame 0 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

(credit: CBS)

Right now, the law bans smoking but not vaping in restaurants, workplaces, and most indoor areas open to the public. Susan Weiser, General Manager of the Urban Farmer restaurant in Denver among those supporting the bill.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 500 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

Susan Weiser (credit: CBS)

“Whether it smells like bubble gum or whether is smells like cigarette smoke, it upsets the sensory experience of all of it. That the smell of it is offsetting to rest of guests and we want you to be able smell and enjoy food as we put it out,” said Weiser.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 315 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

(credit: CBS)

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, the sponsor of the bill, has another motive. She wants to discourage the use of e-cigarettes by kids.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 998 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Dafna Michaelson Jenet (credit: CBS)

The U-S Surgeon General says teen vaping is an epidemic and Colorado has the highest rate of teen use in the country. A recent survey found nearly 90 percent of kids think smoking is unhealthy but only 50 percent think vaping is.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 2269 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

(credit: CBS)

“This one way that we can intervene and say, ‘Hey, we don’t think this is good’ and we want to get the message to the youth in our communities, ‘Please stop,’” said Michaelson Jenet.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 917 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

(credit: CBS)

Among the bill’s biggest backers is Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“I think we are just starting to get the tip of iceberg in terms of the potential negative health effects of these devices by teens,” said Dr. Heather Hoch, a Pediatric Pulmonologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 1788 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Heather Hoch (credit: CBS)

She says one cartridge in an e-cigarette contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, as well as other toxic chemicals.

“And we have teens using one, two, three of these pods a day,” said Hoch.

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 827 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

(credit: CBS)

Studies show those breathing in second hand vapors, especially pregnant women and those with chronic health problems, are also at risk.

Weiser says the bill just makes sense, “If we’ve outlawed the smoking, I mean, why shouldn’t outlaw something like this as well?”

xgr clean air vaping pkg frame 737 Lawmakers Plan To Amend Clean Indoor Air Act To Include E Cigarettes

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Susan Weiser (credit: CBS)

The bill would also ban vaping within 25 feet of public buildings and workplaces. Michaelson Jenet said, for now, the big e-cigarette manufacturer Juul is not opposing the bill.

