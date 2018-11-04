  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper and local health groups are working to curb the number of young Coloradans who vape. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says Colorado teenagers vape or use e-cigarettes more than in any other state.

Hickenlooper wants to make some changes including checking up on businesses more often to make sure they’re not selling to minors and extending no smoking laws to include vaping.

He says another change would be to study how vaping can lead to other risky behavior.

“With teenagers, this is a seed that’s getting planted, and has the potential to lead to life long addictions not just to vaping but to cigarettes,” Hickenlooper said.

He signed an executive order to make November “vape free.” Colorado lawmakers will consider his suggestions during the upcoming legislative session.

One of the leading makers of vaping products, Juul, says it supports raising the age to buy e-cigarettes to 21. The company says, “Underage use is directly opposed to our mission of eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative.”

