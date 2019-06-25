



Law enforcement is searching for 17-year-old Quinn Scaggs. He is the latest to escape from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

“We are frustrated that this happened and we’re committed to looking at policy and procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future,” Anders Jacobson, the youth services division director said.

Scaggs is now the fourth youth resident to break out of the facility in three recent incidents.

He was placed in the facility after an armed burglary in Colorado Springs. Since being placed there, he is now facing charges related to attacks on two other youth residents and a teacher at the facility.

Jessica Billington lives across the street from that facility.

“Obviously it’s a little concerning. You hope that the right people are looking for them,” Billington said.

Authorities say Scaggs took out the window in his room and used bed sheets to climb the outside fencing.

Last month, two other residents also used bed sheets to break out of a third story window.

Those incidents paired with a riot and a third escape in April; there are questions about how secure the facility really is.

“It’s fair to say we have had our issues here at Lookout Mountain over the last year, there have been staffing issues but there have also been system issues,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson says they are working to get the facility back on track… doing everything from retraining staff and re-evaluating policy and procedures and changing security.

“Taking measures to enhance the security of the fence is one thing we are moving forward with,” he said. “That we are hoping that will be a portion of the deterrent.”

For community members like Billington knowing that someone is paying attention is reassuring.

“That they are aware of it that’s the first step right, and to find out what is causing what they can change,” she said.

Scaggs is described as 6-foot-2, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads “Loyalty.”

If you see him, call 911 immediately, don’t approach him.