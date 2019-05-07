Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden Police say two inmates who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center early Monday morning are back in custody. The roommates at the facility apparently escaped by using sheets to get through a second-story window.
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden Police say two inmates who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center early Monday morning are back in custody. The roommates at the facility apparently escaped by using sheets to get through a second-story window.
Investigators say Javier Madera, 19, is a sex offender with gang affiliations.
Investigators say Emilio Dominguez, 17, is a violent sex offender with gang affiliations, and he is also charged with witness victim intimidation.
RELATED: 10 Staff Members Hurt After Riot At Golden Youth Services Facility
A guard let the two people use the bathroom between midnight and 1 a.m. According to Golden police, an officer conducted a perimeter check at 2:21 a.m. and did not see anything unusual.
About 5:20 a.m. during a routine check, an officer saw a dumpster turned over on its side with sheets hanging out of a window from the second floor where a window was also broken out.