



– Authorities are searching for a “dangerous” teen who escaped from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center early Tuesday morning. Quinn Scaggs is considered a violent offender.

Scaggs, 18, was reported missing from his room just after midnight Tuesday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office used a K9 to search for him and the Boulder Police Department used a drone, but he was not located.

The search continues.

Scaggs apparently removed the window from his ground floor room and used bed sheets tied together to escape over the perimeter fence.

“It appears he was able to pull the molding around the window and remove the entire window into the room,” said Golden Police Deputy Chief Joe Harvey. “It’s a difficult climb by yourself. It would be my guess that he had help from the outside. But that’s a total guess.”

He is described as 6-foot-2, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads “Loyalty.”

“He’s a dangerous individual. We’re in the process of filing felony assault charges on him,” said Harvey. “He likes to fight. He’s an aggressive individual. We have some concerns about him being free.”

If you see Scaggs, call 911 immediately, don’t approach him.

This is the latest incident in the past few months involving inmates at the youth facility. In May, there was a riot that involved eight inmates in the housing unit called Cedar Lodge and 19 staff members.

Four staff members were taken to the hospital and six others were treated for minor injuries after the riot.

Also in May, two roommates escaped by using sheets to get through a second-story window. They were captured within one day.