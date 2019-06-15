



The Colorado State Patrol mourns the loss of a trooper who was hit and killed Friday night in the line of duty. Officials say 37-year-old William Moden died after investigating a separate crash on Interstate 70 at around 10 p.m.

The crash happened near Deer Trail. Another trooper who was already at the crash scene started helping Trooper Moden after he was hit.

Moden was flown to University of Colorado Hospital in Denver where he later died.

“Trooper Moden had a big heart and he loved his family and loved being a State Trooper. All he wanted to do was make a difference,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a news release.

“We are shaken… devastated. Pick an emotion, angry, sad, hurt. That’s probably the biggest one right now, we are hurting. This is an organization that is driving so hard, dedicated so intently on saving lives, and we lost somebody today that did that. In fact, Will is on a team that investigates serious crashes, that is what he did. We lost one of our very best. I don’t know, the word numb has come up tonight. I think that’s probably the best description. We’re all over the place because it stinks,” said a CSP spokesman.

Several agencies held a procession in the early morning hours from the hospital to honor Moden. He spent 12 years with Colorado State Patrol.

The crash caused the highway to shut down, but it has since reopened.

CSP says they are not looking for the driver who hit Moden, but haven’t said more.