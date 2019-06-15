Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County sheriff’s officials say a woman and a child were ejected from their car on Interstate 70 near Peoria Friday. This was the crash in which Trooper William Moden was investigating before he was hit and killed.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County sheriff’s officials say a woman and a child were ejected from their car on Interstate 70 near Peoria Friday. This was the crash in which Trooper William Moden was investigating before he was hit and killed.
Arapahoe County officials say the woman was travelling at 100 mph before she rolled off the interstate. They say the child was unrestrained, and they believe alcohol was involved.
Officials say they are both in serious condition. Further details about the victims have not been released.