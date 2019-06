Condolences poured in from across Colorado for a fallen Colorado State trooper. William Moden was killed when a vehicle hit him as he investigated another serious crash.

It happened Friday night on Interstate 70 near Deer Trail.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed his sympathies for Trooper Moden and his family.

My thoughts are with the family of Colorado State Patrol trooper William Moden, lost in the line of duty last night. He served our state in law enforcement for 12 years and loved being a state trooper. Flags across the state will be lowered in his honor.https://t.co/t9uJDkDsOp — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 15, 2019

The governor ordered flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff immediately through sunset on the day of Moden’s memorial service. Details of that service have not been publicized.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner also shared his thoughts on social media.

Jaime and I are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Trooper William Moden. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones—and the entire CSP family as they mourn another fallen officer this year. https://t.co/vSs4I5OkYA — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 15, 2019

Several law enforcement agencies shared their thoughts and prayers for their brother in blue.

Please pray for the family of our brother in blue. 💙 https://t.co/Fe8amvXQNt — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 15, 2019

Another tragic loss for @CSP_News. Our deepest & most sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire @CSP_News. Brother William Moden, you helped others to the end. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Ls0u1xlOv8 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) June 15, 2019

Officers from multiple agencies attended an early morning procession from University of Colorado Hospital after Trooper Moden passed away.

We are very sorry to learn about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and @CSP_News https://t.co/ofH8NNXbAk pic.twitter.com/AnVRtoX25W — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) June 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/VailPolice/status/1139906061174001665