Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Colorado State Patrol, Trooper William Moden


(CBS4) – Condolences poured in from across Colorado for a fallen Colorado State trooper. William Moden was killed when a vehicle hit him as he investigated another serious crash.

It happened Friday night on Interstate 70 near Deer Trail.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed his sympathies for Trooper Moden and his family.

The governor ordered flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff immediately through sunset on the day of Moden’s memorial service. Details of that service have not been publicized.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner also shared his thoughts on social media.

Several law enforcement agencies shared their thoughts and prayers for their brother in blue.

Officers from multiple agencies attended an early morning procession from University of Colorado Hospital after Trooper Moden passed away.

(credit: CBS)

https://twitter.com/VailPolice/status/1139906061174001665

