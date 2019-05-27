Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Memorial Day was going to be the last day of the season at Aspen Mountain, but the ski resort will reopen for two more days this weekend — June 1-2, the Aspen Times reports.
Officials with Aspen Snowmass said they have a 60″ base.
Arapahoe Basin will end daily operations on June 2 but will be open on weekends until June 16.
Breckenridge will shift to a weekend schedule for Saturdays and Sundays on June 1-2 and June 8-9, weather conditions permitting. During those weekends, operations will be based out of Peak 7 with advanced and expert level terrain on the Independence SuperChair.