Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mother Nature is showing Arapahoe Basin some extra love this season. The ski area announced it will extend its already-long season again.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mother Nature is showing Arapahoe Basin some extra love this season. The ski area announced it will extend its already-long season again.
The slopes will be open for two additional weekends until June 16. Daily operations, however, will end on June 2.
Weekend hours will also be extended from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The ski area says they could stay open longer.
View this post on Instagram
With all the new snow this week we have decided to go another weekend. We will now be open for the weekend of June 14, 15 and 16. With more snow in the forecasts we could go even longer… 🤞😁⛷️#longestseasonincolorado #summerskiing #ABasin #MayBasin #legending 📷: Ian Zinner
The latest A-Basin has stayed open was Aug. 10 in 1995.
RELATED: Breckenridge Extends Season For First 2 Weekends In June