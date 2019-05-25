  • CBS4On Air

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mother Nature is showing Arapahoe Basin some extra love this season. The ski area announced it will extend its already-long season again.

The slopes will be open for two additional weekends until June 16. Daily operations, however, will end on June 2.

A-Basin (credit: Ian Zinner)

Weekend hours will also be extended from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The ski area says they could stay open longer.

The latest A-Basin has stayed open was Aug. 10 in 1995.

