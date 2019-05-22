BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Good news for boarders and skiers– Breckenridge has extended its season, again! The slopes will stay open until June 9 for two additional weekends of fun.
Breckenridge says after a record-breaking winter season and even more spring snow, the ski area is extending its season for two weekends past Memorial Day Weekend.
The ski area will shift to a weekend schedule for Saturdays and Sundays on June 1 and 2, June 8 and 9, weather conditions permitting.
“It has been one of the best winter seasons I can remember during my more than 25-year career, and we are thrilled to keep it going for our guests and passholders,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a statement.
During those weekends, operations will be based out of Peak 7 with advanced and expert level terrain on the Independence SuperChair.
Earlier this week, Arapahoe Basin also announced it will stay open through at least June 9.