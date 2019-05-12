Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The final patient from the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch has been released from Littleton Adventist Hospital. The hospital received five patients from the shooting five days ago.
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The final patient from the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch has been released from Littleton Adventist Hospital. The hospital received five patients from the shooting five days ago.
All eight injured students are now home with families. Kendrick Castillo, 18, died after stopping the gunmen on Tuesday.
RELATED: ‘Kendrick Castillo Died A Legend’: Brendan Bialy Credits Friend With Stopping School Shooter
Communities across the country honored Kendrick with a moment of silence on Saturday night. Castillo’s family has an account with Wells Fargo Bank. The public can go to any branch location and ask to donate to the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund. Cash, check or transfers are accepted.
HOW TO HELP: Highlands Ranch School Shooting
The two suspects are expected in court on Wednesday.