



— A high school student and Marine poolee praised for helping stop a school shooting suspect says the credit should go to his fallen classmate, Kendrick Castillo. Brendan Bialy spoke to the media Wednesday, with his parents by his side.

“Before I say anything else, and I mean anything else, I am sitting right here. However, there are a couple other students who aren’t. One of those being Kendrick Castillo,” Brendan Bialy said.

“He passed away. I saw it happen. And I want to make something very, very clear. Kendrick Castillo died a legend. He died a trooper. He got his ticket to Valhalla. And I know he will be with me for the rest of my life. I love that kid.”

Bialy said another student who also helped subdue the shooter did not want to be named.

“I know you know who you are. I love you too, man. Seriously,” Bialy added.

Baily said Castillo was the first to react when the shooter entered the classroom.

“Kendrick is like a bowling ball… the gunman was against the wall… he didn’t know what hit him,” Bialy said. “Kendrick went up, I went up… I happened to be on the right side to get the gun away from him.”

Kendrick died from his injuries. Eight other students were also injured in Tuesday’s shooting.

Bialy said he would not let fear motivate the decisions he makes in life.

“The world, there’s bad people out there, but there are a lot of good people out there, too. There is far more good in the world than there is bad. And I promise you that, seriously,” Bialy said.

Bialy also talked about how preparing to join the Marines gave him skills that helped him handle the threat the way he did.

“I think there’s so much that helped me in that situation… so many little things… but I’d say becoming more physically fit. And… speed volume, intensity. Being able to act, not think about it, just get it done. Move towards the sound of chaos to stop it.

Two suspects, an 18-year-old male student and a juvenile female student were taken into custody. The male suspect tentatively faces 30 charges, including first-degree murder and dozens of attempted murder counts, and the judge ordered he be held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock.