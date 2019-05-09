Comments
(CBS4) – A number of GoFundMe pages have been set up in the wake of the Highlands Ranch school shooting, but these are officials funds with ties to the school and the Castillo family.
A police officer walks past the STEM School Highlands Ranch entrance on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
– To support the family of Kendrick Castillo, the student killed in a classroom, an account has been set up with Wells Fargo Bank. You can go into any branch and ask to donate to the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund by cash, check or transfer.
– Castillo was an avid member of the school’s robotic team. Robotic teams around the world are also sponsoring a memorial fund.
– The Douglas County School District created a donation website to help STEM School Highlands Ranch students affected by the shooting.