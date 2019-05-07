



– After last week’s riot at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, which injured 10 staff members , the Golden Police Department was contracted to provide additional patrols. Then on Monday two roommates being held at the facility escaped by using sheets to descend from a second-story window and a manhunt was launched

Police say they will likely work with the Department of Youth Services to strategize about improvements to security there.

“So have we had some issues? Yes,” Deputy Chief Joe Harvey with the Golden Police Department said. “We’ve had a couple of escapes and we’ve had a riot. I just don’t want to take what’s occurred in a short period of time and make that a referendum on the center as a whole.”

Many community members CBS4 spoke with in the Golden area on Monday expressed a level of concern but the incident itself was what caught the attention of most.

“I don’t think it will change the way that I live here. I think it reinforces the fact that we need to close everything and lock all of our doors,” said Alexis Deneice, a Golden resident.

Deneice lives just across from the facility along South Golden Road. As a teacher, she says she recognizes the important second chance the facility provides young men but didn’t realize it served such a wide range of criminals.

“Which is kind of really terrifying,” she said.

Golden police has stepped up patrols around the community as well. Deniece along with others in the area say they have noticed the increased police presence and for Deniece, this is enough.

