GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden Police are searching for two young men who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center early Monday morning. The roommates at the facility apparently escaped by using sheets to get through a second-story window.

Javier Madera, 19, has a skull tattoo on his right forearm. Investigators say he is a sex offender with gang affiliations. His last known address was in Commerce City. Madera is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-10, 147 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emilio Dominguez, 17, has the word “king” tattooed on his right hand and roses with his last name on them are tattooed on his right arm. Dominguez is a violent sex offender with gang affiliations, and also charged with witness victim intimidation. Both of his parents live in Denver.

Dominguez is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-9, 182 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A guard let the two people use the bathroom between midnight and 1 a.m. About 5 a.m. an officer saw a dumpster turned over on its side with sheets hanging out of a window from the second floor.

If you see either of the call 911 immediately.