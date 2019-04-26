(CBS4) – With the 42nd overall selection in the NFL Draft the Broncos have selected quarterback Drew Lock out of Missouri. The Broncos traded up to get the pick and selected the big-armed pocket passer right after selecting offensive lineman Dalton Risner at pick No. 41.
To move up, the Broncos traded pick No. 52 (a second round pick they had acquired from Pittsburgh), pick No. 125 (their fourth round pick they had acquired from Houston) and No. 182 (Pick No. 9 in the sixth round)
Lock finished his college career as a 4-year starter with over 12,000 passing yards. He threw 99 touchdowns, third-most in SEC history. He was a 3-year captain at Missouri and was named to the 2018 Preseason All-SEC First Team.
Al Wilson, the former Broncos Pro Bowler who attended the University of Tennessee, made the announcement of the pick.
The Broncos have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.
Third Round: Pick No. 8
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
The second and third rounds of the draft are taking place on Friday night in downtown Nashville. The final rounds take place on Saturday.