(CBS4) – With the 41st overall pick in the NFL Draft the Broncos have selected offensive lineman Dalton Risner out of Kansas State. The Broncos chose to bolster their offensive line with the ninth pick in the second round, and did it with a tackle who lives in Wiggins, Colorado.
The Broncos then traded up and with the very next pick selected quarterback Drew Lock out of Missouri minutes later.
Al Wilson, the former Broncos Pro Bowler who attended the University of Tennessee, made the announcement of the pick.
Risner was a three-year captain at K-State, one of just five in school history. He’s just the fourth offensive linemen in Big 12 history to earn first-team all-conference honors in three-straight seasons.
Dalton told CBS4 recently that the last time he went to a Broncos game he was a senior in high school. And while everyone else watched 22 men battle it out between the lines, Dalton saw his future.
“I said you’re going to be out there playing next time you’re here. I haven’t been back since. It would be really cool, maybe I’ll be playing against the Broncos, but hopefully I’ll be playing for the Broncos,” he said.
The Broncos have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.
Third Round: Pick No. 8
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
The second and third rounds of the draft are taking place on Friday night in downtown Nashville. The final rounds take place on Saturday.
