



– The Broncos have released some of their plans for the events surrounding this week’s NFL Draft. That includes the announcement that some of the team’s draft picks will be made from the Mary Jane territory of Winter Park ski resort.

The draft will happen in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Broncos are hosting a Draft Party at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Thursday for the first round but anyone interested in attending is out of luck — it’s sold out. The team hasn’t announced how it plans to make the announcement of its pick (or picks) in the first round.

On Friday the team says former players Al Wilson and Karl Mecklenburg will be going to the podium in Nashville during the second and third rounds to announce who the Broncos will be picking.

The announcement of the Broncos picks in the fourth through seventh rounds will happen throughout the day on Saturday, and some of those picks will be made by former player David Bruton. Bruton will be stationed at the base of Mary Jane (which is staying open through May 12 this year because of their great base from heavy winter snowfall). He’ll announce a few of the picks on Day 3 remotely through a satellite connection. You can watch the picks being made live on NFL Network.

The team’s presence at the ski resort on Saturday means A) fans are encouraged to wear their Broncos gear to the slopes and B) the resort will be offering some special deals for fans. Lift tickets will be $59 and lodging deals are also be offered.

The other territories of Winter Park are now closed for the season.

