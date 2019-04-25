BREAKING NEWS1 Killed In Fiery Crash That Has I-70 Shut Down West Of Denver
Filed Under:NFL Draft


(CBS4) – The Broncos have have traded the tenth pick in this year’s NFL Draft to take the Pittsburgh Steelers first rounder, a 20th pick. In return, they also get the 52nd pick in the second round and a third round selection in 2020.

The Broncos now have the following selections in this year’s draft.

First Round: Pick No. 20
Second Round: Picks No. 41, 52
Third Round: Pick No. 8
Fourth Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Sixth Round: Pick No. 9
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)

The second and third rounds of the draft take place on Friday night. The final rounds take place on Saturday.

The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.

