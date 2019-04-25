Comments
(CBS4) – The Broncos have have traded the tenth pick in this year’s NFL Draft to take the Pittsburgh Steelers first rounder, a 20th pick. In return, they also get the 52nd pick in the second round and a third round selection in 2020.
First Round: Pick No. 20
(CBS4) – The Broncos have have traded the tenth pick in this year’s NFL Draft to take the Pittsburgh Steelers first rounder, a 20th pick. In return, they also get the 52nd pick in the second round and a third round selection in 2020.
The Broncos now have the following selections in this year’s draft.
First Round: Pick No. 20
Second Round: Picks No. 41, 52
Third Round: Pick No. 8
Fourth Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Sixth Round: Pick No. 9
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
The second and third rounds of the draft take place on Friday night. The final rounds take place on Saturday.
RELATED: Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks From Mary Jane
The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.