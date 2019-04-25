(CBS4) – The Broncos have selected Noah Fant with the 20th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Noah Fant is a tight end out of Iowa.
After trading the 10th pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Denver Broncos select Noah Fant, Tight End, with the 20th overall pick. Fant is a junior out of Iowa. He has 19 career touchdowns at Iowa, the most ever by a Hawkeyes’ tight end. He earned All-Big Ten notice and third-team All-American honors in 2018.
Fant started 8 of 12 games and skipped the Hawkeyes’ bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Fant is 6’5″ and 241 pounds.
The Broncos have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.
Second Round: Picks No. 41, 52
Third Round: Pick No. 8
Fourth Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Sixth Round: Pick No. 9
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
The second and third rounds of the draft take place on Friday night. The final rounds take place on Saturday.
The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.