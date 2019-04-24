DENVER (CBS4) — One of the malnourished horses rescued from a ranch near Hartsel has given birth to a healthy foal. The Park County Sheriff’s Office removed more than 50 horses from the property, including 11 pregnant mares, back in February. The horses are being cared for at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.
“We are pleased to announce that Jiminy Cricket was welcomed to the world yesterday, Tuesday, April 23 at 6:14 a.m.!” officials with the Dumb Friends League said Wednesday. “Both mom and baby are doing well, in fact, little Jiminy has already learned to walk.”
Ten other mares seized from the property are expected to give birth in the coming weeks. Officials previously said the staff is optimistic those foals have a chance to be born healthy.
“Since arriving at Harmony 60 days ago, the horses have received medical care they desperately needed and consumed a whopping 57 tons of food!” officials said.
“Collectively the group is recovering very well and we are excited about their future,” Garret Leonard, Harmony Equine Center Director, was quoted as saying.
Mark Walker, the man who owned the horses, now faces eight charges of animal cruelty.
The Harmony Equine Center has dozens of horses currently available for adoption.