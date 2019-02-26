



The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center in Franktown says they received an additional five horses after receiving 48 malnourished horses on Monday. The new horses came from the same site in Hartsel.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was in Franktown when the additional horses were trucked in.

Shelter officials say four of the five new horses are pregnant — bringing the total number of pregnant horses to seven, and the total overall horses to 53.

They say they feared many of the horses would have died before summer, if it weren’t for the law enforcement contacting the owner. They expect to invest more than $40,000 to heal the emaciated horses.

“It is going to be very expensive to provide nourishing feed to these animals,” Garret Leonard, director of the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, said Monday.

It takes an average of 164 days before the horses are fully recovered. At which point, officials will determine if the horses can be adopted out.

Anyone wishing to help provide care to these horses can visit harmonyequinecenter.org or call 303-751-5772.