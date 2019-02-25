



— Four dozen neglected horses were removed from three different locations near Hartsel — and several dead horses were also discovered. Now rescue groups are asking for donations to help feed the surviving horses.

“Malnourished and severely underweight, the horses were in imminent danger,” said Maia Brusseau with the Dumb Friends League. Park County Sheriff’s deputies are not disclosing where they came from.

Officials said they expect to invest more than $40,000 to heal the emaciated horses.

“The cost of hay has nearly doubled recently,” said Garret Leonard, director of the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center. “It is going to be very expensive to provide nourishing feed to these animals.”

Colorado Humane Society & S.P.C.A and Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center assisted the Park County Sheriff’s Office with the removal of the horses on Thursday. The horses were immediately transported to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

“You touch her hooks and her pins, and her tail head and her loin, all of this is supposed to be flat. Instead, you can basically wrap your hand around her spine,” Equine Center Director Garrett Leonard told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

Staff has evaluated the horses to assess medical and behavioral needs. Now, it’s a matter of getting them back to a normal weight, with some time and TLC.

“In addition to warm shelter, veterinary care and nourishing feed, the horses may require months of physical rehabilitation and professional training before they are healthy and ready to be adopted to loving owners,” officials stated.

On average, it takes about 164 days before they are fully recovered.

Anyone wishing to help provide care to these horses can visit harmonyequinecenter.org or call 303.751.5772.

The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is a private rehabilitation and adoption facility for abused and neglected horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that have been removed from their owners by law enforcement authorities. Harmony also serves as a central hub where horses from human societies and rescue groups in the Midwest and the southwestern United States can receive training and rehoming.