



– A credible threat currently being investigated by the FBI and many other Denver-area law enforcement agencies has prompted most major school districts in the metro area to close schools on Wednesday. The threat is due to a dangerous woman named Sol Pais who is on the run and allegedly has been obsessed with the Columbine High School shooting for many years. This weekend marks 20 years since the mass shooting in Jefferson County.

The list of districts that have canceled classes, athletics, and all school activities can be found below:

Adams 12 Five Star Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Adams 14 School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Aurora Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Boulder Valley School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Brighton 27J Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Cherry Creek School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Clear Creek County Schools RE-1 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Denver Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Douglas County School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Englewood School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Greeley-Evans School District 6 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Jefferson County School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Littleton Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Mapleton District 1 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Mullen High School – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Poudre School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Regis Jesuit High School – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Sheridan School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

St. Vrain School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Thompson School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Westminster Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

