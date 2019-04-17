DENVER (CBS4) – A credible threat currently being investigated by the FBI and many other Denver-area law enforcement agencies has prompted most major school districts in the metro area to close schools on Wednesday. The threat is due to a dangerous woman named Sol Pais who is on the run and allegedly has been obsessed with the Columbine High School shooting for many years. This weekend marks 20 years since the mass shooting in Jefferson County.
The list of districts that have canceled classes, athletics, and all school activities can be found below:
Adams 12 Five Star Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Adams 14 School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Aurora Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Boulder Valley School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Brighton 27J Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Cherry Creek School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Clear Creek County Schools RE-1 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Denver Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Douglas County School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Englewood School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Greeley-Evans School District 6 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Jefferson County School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Littleton Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Mapleton District 1 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Mullen High School – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Poudre School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Regis Jesuit High School – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Sheridan School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
St. Vrain School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Thompson School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Westminster Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
