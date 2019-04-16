



– Columbine High School and several other schools in the Jeffco Public Schools district were placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon due to “a credible threat.” The FBI is searching for the suspect, Sol Pais, considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is investigating the threat that initially was based in Jefferson County but actually includes schools in the Denver metro area. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Tipline at 303-630-6227.

Pais is 18 years old and described as a white female, 5-foot-5, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camo pants and black combat boots. She was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County after she traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats in the Denver metro area.

The @FBIDenver & JCSO are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat. Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado & made threats. She is armed & considered to be extremely dangerous 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2x5iwddsMp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 16, 2019

“Last night Sol Pais traveled here to Colorado and she made threats to commit an act of violence in this area, she is armed and considered dangerous,” said Mike Taplin with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

She is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees Pais is asked to stay away from her and call 911 immediately.

Schools across the Denver metro area were included in the threat, including Jeffco Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Denver Public Schools, Clear Creek Schools, and Westminster.

We are currently investigating what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools. Children are safe. Deputies are at the schools. Multiple schools are on lockout in Columbine area & Mountains. More details to come #JeffCo pic.twitter.com/LwS6VJKxdV — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 16, 2019

Jeffco Public Schools said that in addition to Columbine and Leawood Elementary, all mountain schools were also placed on lockout. That means that it is business as usual inside the buildings but the entries and exits are restricted.

To clarify, mountain schools include Evergreen High, Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jeff Middle, West Jeff Elementary, Bergens, Wilmot Elementary, Marshdale Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Ralston Elementary, Rocky Mountain Academy, Parmalee Elementary. https://t.co/sJx76MHcMG — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 16, 2019

All after school activities, sports and practices will happen as scheduled except for Columbine, according to Jeffco Public Schools. Students will be released at their normal time but will remain under lockout until then.

All after-school activities, sports, and practices will occur as scheduled EXCEPT for Columbine High School where all such activities are canceled.

Schools who were in lockout will remain in lockout until their normal release time and they are: — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 16, 2019

Denver Public Schools said that all their schools will have after school activities on Tuesday but the activities will be moved inside.

Saturday marks 20 years since gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School.

#APDAlery We too are taking this threat seriously and are working with @aurorak12 & @CCSDK12. @jeffcosheriffco is the lead agency on investigating this credible threat. https://t.co/oQDwZTnhS8 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 16, 2019

Aurora Public Schools canceled all after school activities for Tuesday.

Aurora police tweeted that they are also also investigating the threat, which they said is “to schools in general.” The Aurora School District says they are increasing police presence at their schools.

Kent Denver canceled its after school activities.