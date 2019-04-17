  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick


DENVER (CBS4) – A credible threat currently being investigated by the FBI and many other Denver-area law enforcement agencies has prompted most major school districts in the metro area to close schools on Wednesday.

The list of districts that have canceled classes, athletics, and all school activities can be found below:

Adams 12 Five Star Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Adams 14 School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Aurora Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Boulder Valley School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Brighton 27J Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Cherry Creek School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Clear Creek County Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Denver Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Douglas County School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Englewood School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Greeley-Evans School District 6 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Jefferson County School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Littleton Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Mapleton District 1 – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Regis Jesuit High School – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Sheridan School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
St. Vrain School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Thompson School District – CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Westminster Public Schools – CLOSED WEDNESDAY

RELATED: ‘Massive Manhunt’: FBI Searches For Suspect Sol Pais In Columbine, JeffCo Schools Threat

Check back as this list is being updated as more districts close.

Ben Warwick

