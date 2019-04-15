



Two Colorado law enforcement agencies are up for national recognition for their community outreach videos. They could soon be recognized for their creativity on CBS national programming.

Many law enforcement agencies created lip sync videos in 2018 as part of an effort to better connect with their communities. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Castle Rock Police are nominated by CBS for their creativity.

A new show, “Lipsync to the Rescue,” is scheduled to be a one hour special on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The show nominated 30 law enforcement agencies across the United States for their videos, and Larimer County and Castle Rock made the cut.

“It was really cool to get to show the personality of a lot of our deputies,” said Jared Kramer, information specialist for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO shot their video at the end of summer 2018. They decided to make one of their own after receiving requests to join the movement by staff and the community.

Sheriff Justin Smith said the video was a way to connect with the community, while also showing the fun side of those who help keep the community safe every hour.

“We’re all people. We have families. We are parents, we are kids, we are brothers and sisters. We wanted to show the human side of law enforcement,” said Ben Hess, investigations lieutenant for LCSO.

After selecting their song, and getting attention from celebrities like Hugh Jackman, LCSO staff decided to make the video as professional and energetic as they could.

“It was like we got to go full board, what can we do to make this the best it can be?” said Steven Wicker, Patrol Corporal for LCSO.

The staff at LCSO took more than two months to complete their video. They made sure to use personal time to record their video to make sure taxpayer dollars were not misused.

