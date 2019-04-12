



— Two law enforcement agencies in Colorado are locked in battle with other first responders from across the country. A lip sync battle. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Castle Rock Police Department both made videos and could be featured on an upcoming special called Lip Sync to the Rescue on CBS!

Inspired by the recent viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, CBS announced a new one-hour entertainment special, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Lip Sync to the Rescue is an interactive countdown special where viewers vote for their favorite video of first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music. It will be broadcast later this year on the CBS Television Network.

Here’s how you can be part of the fun:

Check out 30 clips from first responders tackling the Lip Sync challenge. Choose your favorite and vote as often as you’d like! Find out the Top 10 finalists during the live broadcast and help decide the lucky winner.

The winner will be announced live during the broadcast. The date of the broadcast has not been announced.

