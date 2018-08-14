LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Hollywood movie star gave a personal shout out to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on social media. Hugh Jackman posted a video on his Instagram page on Monday.

“A shout out to the men and women of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. I heard about your lip sync challenge, I can’t wait to see it, because I know you are going to bring it,” the actor said.

The sheriff’s office is working on lip sync video to a song from Jackman’s latest movie, “The Greatest Showman.”

Several Colorado law enforcement departments have posted their own lip sync challenge videos, but Larimer County hasn’t shared theirs yet.

The office asked Jackman to make an appearance in their video, but he regretfully declined saying he can’t be there in person.