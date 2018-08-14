BREAKING NEWS1 Seriously Injured In Reported Natural Gas Explosion
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hugh Jackman, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Lip Sync Challenge, Local TV
Hugh Jackman (credit: Instagram)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Hollywood movie star gave a personal shout out to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on social media. Hugh Jackman posted a video on his Instagram page on Monday.

“A shout out to the men and women of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. I heard about your lip sync challenge, I can’t wait to see it, because I know you are going to bring it,” the actor said.

The sheriff’s office is working on lip sync video to a song from Jackman’s latest movie, “The Greatest Showman.”

Several Colorado law enforcement departments have posted their own lip sync challenge videos, but Larimer County hasn’t shared theirs yet.

The office asked Jackman to make an appearance in their video, but he regretfully declined saying he can’t be there in person.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s