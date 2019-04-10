  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:School Closings, Spring Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced schools that start at 8:30 a.m. or later will be on a delayed start on Thursday morning.

These particular schools will start at 9:30 a.m. The end time of the school day will not change, officials say.

See CBS4’s full list of school closures.

The April blizzard on Wednesday forced some school closings and delays in Colorado.

RELATED: Subfreezing Temps To Make For Hazardous Morning Commute 

