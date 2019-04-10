



Denver Public Schools announced schools that start at 8:30 a.m. or later will be on a delayed start on Thursday morning.

These particular schools will start at 9:30 a.m. The end time of the school day will not change, officials say.

The April blizzard on Wednesday forced some school closings and delays in Colorado.

