DENVER (CBS4) – A number of variables will come together to create a slow and slick drive to work and school on Thursday. Rain that fell as the storm moved in will freeze on roadways with temperatures falling into the upper teens and lower 20s by sunrise.

Bands of light to moderate snow will continue into the overnight hours along with gusty winds. Exposed areas north and east of metro Denver will see blizzard conditions at times.

The storm system will move away during the day on Thursday, but we will still have the potential to see strong wind, especially on the far eastern plains of Colorado.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 35 to 55 mph with up to four-to-10 inches of snow.