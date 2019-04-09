



Call it dejá vú, but several major airlines started issuing travel waivers on Tuesday afternoon in preparation of Wednesday’s storm. The storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions for many along in the Denver metro area and the Eastern Plains.

United, Southwest, Frontier, Delta and American Airlines are issuing those waivers.

We've issued a travel waiver for the Great Plains and Colorado due to winter weather. If you're traveling 4/10 or 4/11, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/IF60HgPIKr pic.twitter.com/WSQN6z8b8e — United Airlines (@united) April 9, 2019

“With the expected impact to travel conditions from a winter storm moving through the Rocky Mountain region of the United States, Frontier has enacted the following guidelines aimed at assisting customers scheduled to travel between Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday April 11, 2019. Travel must be completed no later than Friday, April 26, 2019. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Customers whose flights are cancelled may request a refund,” Frontier said in a statement.

We've issued a waiver bulletin for Colorado weather on Apr 10-11. More info here: https://t.co/WeZFWO3j60. https://t.co/WeZFWO3j60 — Delta (@Delta) April 9, 2019

