BLIZZARD WARNING5 to 10 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 70 mph
DENVER (CBS4)– A majority of flights for United Airlines and Southwest Airlines were cancelled out of Denver International Airport after 2 p.m. Wednesday. A total of 580 departures and arrivals have been cancelled at DIA for Wednesday.

Passengers are urged to check their flight status before heading to DIA. Some airlines were waiving fees associated with flight changes ahead of the storm.

RELATED: Blizzard Warning Is Still A Go!

The Blizzard Warning runs from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 65 to 70 mph with up to 5 to 10 inches of snow

(credit: CBS)

Last month, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on Pena Boulevard on the way to DIA during the Bomb Cyclone. It is unclear just how much snow is going to fall in Colorado but the winds are expected to be a big factor in affecting travel plans.

