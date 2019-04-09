DENVER (CBS4) – A major weather change will arrive over the next 24 hours with temperatures falling by up to 60 degrees in Denver and on the eastern plains of Colorado. In addition we’ll see everything from showers and thunderstorms with some small hail in a few areas, to heavy, wet snow developing tomorrow.

It’s all part of a powerful storm that moved on shore early this morning. Ahead of the storm it will be extremely warm and very windy today with widespread 70s and 80s across the lower elevations. A few places on Colorado’s eastern plains may approach 90 degrees! We’ll see 50s and 60s in the mountains. Fire danger is high for most areas along and east of the foothills.

By Wednesday afternoon most of us should see snow falling and it will pile up several inches deep in some areas. It’s difficult to peg exact totals because there are so many variables with this storm, ranging from initial melting to high wind.

Snow totals are going to change, potentially several times between now and Wednesday morning, but here is a snapshot of two computer forecast models we follow, just to give you an idea of the potential variation we will see.

Thursday morning could be a very rough start in many areas with lingering snow and high wind. Some areas along and east of Interstate 25 could see blizzard conditions. The storm will start to clear out by Thursday night.