



With the start of free agency, the Denver Broncos made several moves official on Wednesday afternoon. The trade for Joe Flacco, which had been reported on Feb. 13, became official.

Flacco was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII and was selected by the Ravens with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft from the University of Delaware.

He has completed 3,499-of-5,670 of his passes (61.7 percent) for 38,245 yards with 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions (84.1 rtg.) to go along with 811 yards and 16 touchdowns on 345 rushing attempts.

In exchange for Flacco, the Broncos will send their fourth-round selection (113th overall) to Baltimore. The Broncos still have the 125th overall pick in the 4th round which they received from Houston in the trade for DeMaryius Thomas.

As Flacco enters the Mile High City, Case Keenum leaves. The Washington Redskins will pick the now-former Broncos quarterback up. The Redskins also pick up the Broncos’ 7th round 2020 draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.

The Broncos also agreed to terms with unrestricted free-agent tackle Ja’Waun James on a four-year contract. James was the 19th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

James started all 63 games played (56 at RT, 7 at LT) for the Dolphins.

The team also announced the signing of CB Kareem Jackson. Jackson was selected by the Texans with the 20th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Last season he started all 16 games for the Texans and tied for third in the NFL with 17 passes defended. His 87 tackles (70 solo) and two forced fumbles were also career highs.

