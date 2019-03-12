



– The Broncos offensive line is getting some help. On Monday night the team agreed to a four-year deal with former Dolphins offensive tackle JaWaun James.

The $51 million deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money, according to SportsTrust Advisors.

James will take over the starting right tackle spot. James was a first-round draft pick in 2014. He has played in 62 games during his NFL career including 15 starts last season with the Dolphins.

The deal is the second move the Broncos have made during the 2019 legal tampering period. Earlier on Monday night the team agreed to a deal with former Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson.