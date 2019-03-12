WEATHER ALERTHistoric Colorado storm brings rain tonight, heavy snow Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer


(CBS4) – The Broncos offensive line is getting some help. On Monday night the team agreed to a four-year deal with former Dolphins offensive tackle JaWaun James.

Ja’Wuan James of the Miami Dolphins prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The $51 million deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money, according to SportsTrust Advisors.

James will take over the starting right tackle spot. James was a first-round draft pick in 2014. He has played in 62 games during his NFL career including 15 starts last season with the Dolphins.

Running back Phillip Lindsay of the Denver Broncos is tackled by strong safety Kareem Jackson of the Houston Texans in Denver. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The deal is the second move the Broncos have made during the 2019 legal tampering period. Earlier on Monday night the team agreed to a deal with former Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s