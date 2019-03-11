DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to a deal with former Texans CB/Safety Kareem Jackson according to multiple reports. The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 13.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the deal is for three years and $33 million.

Jackson is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He played the previous nine years with the Texans.

Jackson will compliment Chris Harris Jr. at the cornerback position for the Broncos.

He has 16 career interceptions.