By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to a deal with former Texans CB/Safety Kareem Jackson according to multiple reports. The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 13.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the deal is for three years and $33 million.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 4: Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by strong safety Kareem Jackson #25 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jackson is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He played the previous nine years with the Texans.

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 19: Kareem Jackson #25 of the Houston Texans warms up at NRG Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jackson will compliment Chris Harris Jr. at the cornerback position for the Broncos.

He has 16 career interceptions.

