



– A strengthening storm heading for Colorado will bring rain, snow, and a lot of wind from late Tuesday through early Thursday.

The storm is being called a “bomb cyclone” because the pressure in the center of the storm will drop fast as it races toward Colorado. It could be historic in terms of the minimum pressure ever measured in our region of the country. In other words, this storm is an aberration which is part of the reason we have a laundry list of weather watches, warnings, and advisories in the state.

For Denver and the Front Range, we are under a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening for 4-8 inches of heavy, wet, slushy snow. Amounts will be higher in the foothills and lower in the Colorado Springs area. The storm will initially bring rain to the Denver metro area before a transition to all snow by noon at the latest.

Meanwhile areas mainly east of the urban corridor are under a Blizzard Warning from noon Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday for 6 to 12 inches of snow combined with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The wind will cause blowing and drifting snow and will likely cause road closures on the Eastern Plains Wednesday. The Palmer Divide including cites like Castle Rock, Franktown, and Elizabeth are also included in the Blizzard Warning.

In the mountains, plan on winter driving conditions and possible road closures through Thursday morning with 8-18 inches of snow for the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area. Farther west amounts will range from 10 to 16 inches of snow around Vail and Aspen. The San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado will see at least another 12 to 24 inches of snow through Wednesday night.

In southeast Colorado, most of the precipitation will be rain instead of snow. But these areas will be closest to the storm, wind will fierce at times. Locations such as Lamar, La Junta, Burlington, and Springfield are under a High Wind Watch from noon Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The snow will end by early Thursday morning leaving windy and cold weather for Thursday afternoon. Somewhat warmer weather will arrive on Friday before a more significant warm up just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.