



– With a Blizzard Warning set to go into effect in Colorado on Wednesday, some school districts announced Tuesday that they will close for the day.

CLOSED FOR WEDNESDAY:

27J Schools

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Cherry Creek Schools

Denver Public Schools

Eaton District RE-2

Englewood Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

St Vincent de Paul School in Denver

Weld RE-4 Windsor/Severance

See CBS4’s full list of school closures.

Denver Public Schools announced at 4:25 p.m. they will close schools as well. They had already canceled all athletic and after school activities for Wednesday.

“Essential personnel in Facility Management, Transportation and the Dept. of Safety are expected to report as communicated by their respective departments,” DPS officials said in a news release.

Due to severe winter weather and road conditions, all DPS schools and administrative offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13. All school-related events and activities that were scheduled for Wednesday are also cancelled. — DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) March 12, 2019

Almost everyone east of Interstate 25 is under a Blizzard Warning starting at 10 a.m Wednesday. The warning includes the east half of the Denver metro area for at least 5 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts to 60 mph causing near zero visibility. Farther east snow totals could reach a foot and will combine with wind gusts up to 75 mph causing travel to become impossible in many areas.

CBS4’s Ashton Altieri reports the precipitation will start as rain late Tuesday and then change over to snow on Wednesday.

