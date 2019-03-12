DENVER (CBS4) – With a Blizzard Warning set to go into effect in Colorado on Wednesday, some school districts announced Tuesday that they will close for the day.
CLOSED FOR WEDNESDAY:
27J Schools
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Aurora Public Schools
Cherry Creek Schools
Denver Public Schools
Eaton District RE-2
Englewood Public Schools
Littleton Public Schools
St Vincent de Paul School in Denver
Weld RE-4 Windsor/Severance
Denver Public Schools announced at 4:25 p.m. they will close schools as well. They had already canceled all athletic and after school activities for Wednesday.
“Essential personnel in Facility Management, Transportation and the Dept. of Safety are expected to report as communicated by their respective departments,” DPS officials said in a news release.
Almost everyone east of Interstate 25 is under a Blizzard Warning starting at 10 a.m Wednesday. The warning includes the east half of the Denver metro area for at least 5 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts to 60 mph causing near zero visibility. Farther east snow totals could reach a foot and will combine with wind gusts up to 75 mph causing travel to become impossible in many areas.
CBS4’s Ashton Altieri reports the precipitation will start as rain late Tuesday and then change over to snow on Wednesday.
