BLIZZARD WARNINGHistoric Colorado storm brings rain, heavy snow, hurricane-force wind
DENVER (CBS4) – An incoming snow storm is prompting airlines, like Southwest, to cancel flights out of Denver International Airport. A blizzard warning takes effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for many areas along the Interstate 25 Urban Corridor.

According to DIA’s website, Southwest has canceled nearly every departing flight on Wednesday.

Lines at the Southwest Airlines at DIA (credit: CBS)

At this point, a handful of departure for Frontier Airlines have been canceled. United Airlines appear normal. On Monday, those airlines started offering travel waivers ahead of the storm. United says the waiver now includes travel on Wednesday and Thursday.

