



An incoming snow storm is prompting airlines, like Southwest, to cancel flights out of Denver International Airport. A blizzard warning takes effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for many areas along the Interstate 25 Urban Corridor.

According to DIA’s website, Southwest has canceled nearly every departing flight on Wednesday.

At this point, a handful of departure for Frontier Airlines have been canceled. United Airlines appear normal. On Monday, those airlines started offering travel waivers ahead of the storm. United says the waiver now includes travel on Wednesday and Thursday.

UPDATE: We've extended this waiver to include both 3/13 and 3/14 as travel dates. You can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/IF60HgPIKr — United Airlines (@united) March 12, 2019

LINK: Fly Denver