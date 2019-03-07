



– Mary Jane Ski Area will stay open into May. It’s just one of at least five ski areas in Colorado that plan on an extended season after several feet of snow fell in the mountains in the past two weeks.

Winter Park made the announcement on Thursday that Mary Jane will stay open until May 12.

Arapahoe Basin hopes to be open until at least June, sometimes the resort stays open until the 4th of July.

Breckenridge plans to be open through May.

Loveland Ski Area plans to stay open until May 5.

Wolf Creek Ski Area has recorded nearly 400 inches for the season and has scheduled to tentatively close on Easter Sunday.

Avalanches — both natural and human-set — have created some challenging days recently along the Interstate 70 corridor through Colorado’s high country.

An avalanche warning continues for almost every mountain area in Colorado through Friday morning.

Arapahoe Basin ski area closed Thursday due to the avalanche danger, and Copper Mountain only had limited terrain open due to the large amount of snow.