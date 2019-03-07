DENVER (CBS4) – An Avalanche Warning was expanded to include almost every mountain area in Colorado Thursday morning. And in some areas, the danger has gone from “very high” to “extreme” which is the highest possible level of danger.

The areas with extreme danger include the mountains of Summit County plus the Vail area including the I-70 corridor between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass. The mountains surrounding Aspen, Crested Butte/Gunnision, and the Sawatch Range near Leadville have also been declared to have an extreme danger for additional large, destructive avalanches.

Officials at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center are saying they expect more very large and “historic” natural avalanches through Thursday night. The same officials confirm the recent avalanches are certainly the biggest avalanches of the season so far, and in some cases they are the biggest avalanches to occur in Colorado in decades.