



– Avalanches — both natural and human-set — have created another hectic day along the Interstate 70 corridor through Colorado’s high country. Vail Pass is closed and will be closed for 5-6 hours as crews clear 15 feet of snow that came down and covered lanes of traffic.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. a natural avalanche came down in the Narrows area of Vail Pass and a tow truck driver got stuck. The driver is okay but his vehicle had to get pulled out by another tow truck. After daybreak avalanche blasting in the area led to another avalanche coming down and covering the roadway.

Another overnight avalanche also severed a gas main near the Conoco gas station close to Copper Mountain ski resort.

A major accident also has 70 closed from Silverthorne to the Empire, and that is also expected to be an extended closure.

Elsewhere in Summit County, a rock slide came down on Highway 9 near Green Mountain Reservoir, blocking lanes and striking a big rig tanker truck.

No injuries were reported and crews were clearing that road just after 10 a.m.

CDOT expects to be doing more avalanche mitigation later on Thursday, so expect even more closures. They advise drivers to avoid the I-70 mountain corridor entirely during the day Thursday.

An Avalanche Warning continues for almost every mountain area in Colorado through Friday morning.

Arapahoe Basin ski area will be closed today due to the avalanche danger.

https://twitter.com/Arapahoe_Basin/status/1103672166078271489