By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a White Christmas on the western slope of Colorado with scattered snow showers. We’ll see these off and on through the day. Unfortunately for the foothills, Denver and the eastern plains it will not be a White Christmas, but snow is expected tomorrow.

A winter storm will move into the region tonight and it could create some travel headaches for those heading home tomorrow and tomorrow night, in particular, if your travel plans to take from Denver and points east or northeast.

The heaviest snow will fall in the southwest mountains where most of the San Juan Mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning. Up to 16″ of snow could fall over the highest peaks.

The far northeast plains of Colorado could see anywhere from 4-8″ of snow as this storm system takes shape Wednesday evening. Travel problems are anticipated along portions of I-70 and I-76 by tomorrow night.

Right now it looks like this storm will just skirt by the Denver area with up to 3 inches potentially falling.

