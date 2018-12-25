By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re a holiday traveler planning to drive east of Denver on Wednesday an approaching winter storm could make the trip slow and stressful by nightfall, especially on routes such as Interstates 70 and 76.

A winter storm watch covers several counties on Colorado’s northeast plains for the possibility of 4-8″ of snow and strong gusty winds. Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties are under a winter storm warning.

Rain showers are expected to develop sometime after sunrise on Wednesday and will change to snow by sunset. The snow is expected to last all night and into the morning hours on Thursday. In addition to the snow strong winds up to 40 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Denver sits right on the western edge of this storm track and should escape with only minor accumulations. But should the storm move as little as 50-75 miles west of the current forecast track the predicted snow amounts along the Front Range could dramatically change.

