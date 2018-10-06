By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday in Aurora was time for some pumpkins to blast off in the annual Punkin Chunkin Colorado tradition. Emila and Jonas Nekvasio came out from Highland Ranch to see the event.

“It’s awesome! I couldn’t even see it,” said Emilia.

Gourds took flight over Aurora; some shot by trebuchet, others by air cannon. The wind and cold temperatures made things tough for chunkers trying to set a world record.

“We definitely need to shoot a lot lower angle for the pumpkin. If it goes too high it will carry on you,” said John Hefflefinger, a Punkin Chunker.

But they are a persistent bunch, and with a few shots on Saturday followed by more on Sunday, they aren’t too worried about it.

“It’s a little tough today, but we’ll get it going,” John said.

Also not worried are the chunkin’ fans who came in droves to see the pumpkins soar.

“The pumpkins are going so fast you can’t even see it with your eye,” one spectator said.

And if punkin chunkin doesn’t do it for you, there are also chain saw carvers showing off their unique skill set.

Don’t take your eyes off the chunkers for too long though. They might just set that record after all.

“We got a shot out there the first time, the angle was looking good and we’re at 2,160 feet. So we’re going to go put some more weight on. We’ve got half the weight on and we’re going to keep going,” John said.

If you missed Saturday’s action, not to worry, competition continues Sunday at the Arapahoe County Racetrack. Admission is $5.

