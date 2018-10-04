  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Imagine an event where pumpkins are launched into the air and travel nearly a mile at 400 mph. It’s the annual Punkin Chunkin Colorado and it’s more than just a festival to some, it’s a science.

John Heffelfinger from Littleton is out in Aurora’s open space tweaking and making last minute adjustments.

“I have accumulated probably close to 2,000 hours in research and time into this machine.”

He’s getting ready to “chunk a punkin.” That means take a gourd and toss it with a hand built machine. The gourds can travel close to a mile.

“They’re probably hitting close to 400 mph.”

He’s getting ready for Punkin Chunkin Colorado.

“Punkin Chunkin is a family friendly fall festival where twenty four teams come together with hand built machines to see how far they can launch a pumpkin,” said City of Aurora Marketing Specialist Brittni Ehrhart.

On Thursday, John was just testing his rig, but as big as this thing is and as far as it throws a pumpkin, it is still a major operation. And while you might come to see all the action, he just like all the other teams, are here for just one reason.

“Gotta beat that world record you know” he said.

If you want to go, admission is $5. Children ages 4 and under are free and there’s plenty of free parking.

LINK: Punkin Chunkin Colorado

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

