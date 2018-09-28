DENVER (CBS4)– Democrats need 23 seats to take control of the U.S. House and one of their top targets is Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman.

His district, Colorado Congressional District 6, is one of the most competitive in the country. Trump lost the district in 2016, but Coffman still won by 9 points. He has defied odds election after election, but this year is expected to be a blue wave and democrats are spending more than eight million dollars to defeat Coffman.

CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives their latest attack ad a Reality Check.

