DENVER (CBS4)– Democrats need 23 seats to take control of the U.S. House and one of their top targets is Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman.

reality check pic Reality Check: Democrat Attack Ad Against Mike Coffman

(credit: CBS)

His district, Colorado Congressional District 6, is one of the most competitive in the country. Trump lost the district in 2016, but Coffman still won by 9 points. He has defied odds election after election, but this year is expected to be a blue wave and democrats are spending more than eight million dollars to defeat Coffman.

CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives their latest attack ad a Reality Check.

