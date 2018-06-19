(CBS4) – Videos and pictures of immigrant children being held in cages has sparked outrage across the country. They were separated from their parents after crossing into the United States illegally at the Texas-Mexico border.

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, said on Monday he’s willing to break with some in his party to support a bill created by Sen. Diane Feinstein, a California Democrat, to put an end to the controversial family separations.

“I’ve reached out to Senator Feinstein’s office to let her know I want to help her put a stop to this human rights disaster at the border. If that means introducing her bill in the House, I’d be honored to stand with her,” he said in a statement.

“Tearing children from the arms of parents and then isolating them alone is antithetical to the America I grew up in, and to the America that I have many times fought to defend,” he said. “This isn’t who we are. My colleagues should mark their words and this moment — history won’t remember well those who support the continuation of this policy.”